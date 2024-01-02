Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: San Jose State 7-6, Wyoming 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

San Jose State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The San Jose State Spartans and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop San Jose State in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Two weeks ago, it was close, but the Spartans sidestepped the Broncos for a 81-78 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Myron (MJ) Amey Jr., who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Latrell Davis was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Wyoming found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Cowboys lost to the Cougars, and the Cowboys lost bad. The score wound up at 94-68. Wyoming has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Wyoming's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Griffin, who scored 25 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Spartans now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Cowboys, their loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 7-6.

Everything went San Jose State's way against Wyoming in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as San Jose State made off with a 84-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Jose State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wyoming is a 5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Wyoming has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.