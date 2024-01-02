Who's Playing
San Jose State Spartans @ Wyoming Cowboys
Current Records: San Jose State 7-6, Wyoming 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
What to Know
San Jose State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The San Jose State Spartans and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop San Jose State in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Two weeks ago, it was close, but the Spartans sidestepped the Broncos for a 81-78 victory.
Among those leading the charge was Myron (MJ) Amey Jr., who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Latrell Davis was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Wyoming found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Cowboys lost to the Cougars, and the Cowboys lost bad. The score wound up at 94-68. Wyoming has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Wyoming's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Griffin, who scored 25 points along with five assists and five rebounds.
The Spartans now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Cowboys, their loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 7-6.
Everything went San Jose State's way against Wyoming in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as San Jose State made off with a 84-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Jose State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Wyoming is a 5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 143 points.
Series History
Wyoming has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - San Jose State 84 vs. Wyoming 64
- Feb 12, 2022 - Wyoming 74 vs. San Jose State 52
- Jan 19, 2022 - Wyoming 84 vs. San Jose State 69
- Mar 10, 2021 - Wyoming 111 vs. San Jose State 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Wyoming 71 vs. San Jose State 66
- Mar 06, 2019 - Wyoming 81 vs. San Jose State 71
- Jan 23, 2019 - Wyoming 59 vs. San Jose State 46
- Mar 07, 2018 - Wyoming 74 vs. San Jose State 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Wyoming 89 vs. San Jose State 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - Wyoming 90 vs. San Jose State 86