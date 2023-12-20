Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 6-5, Wyoming 6-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits will take on the Wyoming Cowboys in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Don Haskins Center. Southern Dak. St. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Southern Dak. St. scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They steamrolled past the Comets 94-62 at home. With that win, Southern Dak. St. brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wyoming on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 84-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. It was the first time this season that Wyoming let down their fans at home.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Akuel Kot, who scored 24 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Griffin, who scored 22 points.

The Jackrabbits have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for the Cowboys, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Dak. St. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Dak. St. came up short against Wyoming in their previous matchup back in November of 2017, falling 77-65. Can Southern Dak. St. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wyoming has won both of the games they've played against Southern Dak. St. in the last 7 years.