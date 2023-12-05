Who's Playing

Southern Dakota Mines Hardrockers @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Southern Dakota Mines 0-1, Wyoming 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

After five games on the road, Wyoming is heading back home. They will take on the Southern Dakota Mines Hardrockers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Cowboys came up short against the Pilots and fell 81-70.

Despite their loss, Wyoming saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sam Griffin, who scored 17 points along with 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Akuel Kot was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Southern Dakota Mines had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Aggies, falling 101-48. Southern Dakota Mines found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 19 fewer assists than your opponent.

The losses dropped the Cowboys to 4-3 and the Pilots to 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wyoming have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Dakota Mines struggles in that department as they've been averaging 21 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.