Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Utah State 20-4, Wyoming 12-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

Utah State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah State, who comes in off a win.

Utah State put the finishing touches on their tenth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Broncos as the Aggies made off with a 80-61 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Utah State did.

Darius Brown II and Mason Falslev were among the main playmakers for Utah State as the former almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds and the latter scored 25 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Falslev has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaac Johnson, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys ended up a good deal behind the Lobos last Tuesday and lost 91-73. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Wyoming in their matchups with the Lobos: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Wyoming saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brendan Wenzel, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Sam Griffin was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Aggies' win bumped their record up to 20-4. As for the Cowboys, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-11.

Going forward, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Wyoming.

Everything went Utah State's way against the Cowboys in their previous matchup back in January as the Aggies made off with a 83-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Utah State is a solid 7-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.