Who's Playing

Boise State @ Wyoming

Current Records: Boise State 13-4; Wyoming 5-11

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys are 2-13 against the Boise State Broncos since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Wyoming and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Arena-Auditorium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cowboys winning the first 72-65 at home and Boise State taking the second 68-61.

Wyoming was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 83-63 walloping at the Utah State Aggies' hands. Guard Max Agbonkpolo wasn't much of a difference maker for Wyoming; Agbonkpolo finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Broncos didn't have too much trouble with the UNLV Rebels on the road on Wednesday as they won 84-66. Five players on Boise State scored in the double digits: forward Tyson Degenhart (17), guard Chibuzo Agbo (17), guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (15), guard Max Rice (13), and guard Jace Whiting (10).

Boise State's win lifted them to 13-4 while Wyoming's loss dropped them down to 5-11. Tyson Degenhart will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Wyoming's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Broncos are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Wyoming.