Who's Playing
Boise State @ Wyoming
Current Records: Boise State 13-4; Wyoming 5-11
What to Know
The Wyoming Cowboys are 2-13 against the Boise State Broncos since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Wyoming and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Arena-Auditorium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cowboys winning the first 72-65 at home and Boise State taking the second 68-61.
Wyoming was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 83-63 walloping at the Utah State Aggies' hands. Guard Max Agbonkpolo wasn't much of a difference maker for Wyoming; Agbonkpolo finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Broncos didn't have too much trouble with the UNLV Rebels on the road on Wednesday as they won 84-66. Five players on Boise State scored in the double digits: forward Tyson Degenhart (17), guard Chibuzo Agbo (17), guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (15), guard Max Rice (13), and guard Jace Whiting (10).
Boise State's win lifted them to 13-4 while Wyoming's loss dropped them down to 5-11. Tyson Degenhart will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Wyoming's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.13
Odds
The Broncos are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boise State have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Wyoming.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Boise State 68 vs. Wyoming 61
- Feb 03, 2022 - Wyoming 72 vs. Boise State 65
- Jan 25, 2022 - Boise State 65 vs. Wyoming 62
- Jan 13, 2021 - Boise State 90 vs. Wyoming 70
- Jan 11, 2021 - Boise State 83 vs. Wyoming 60
- Feb 04, 2020 - Boise State 67 vs. Wyoming 62
- Jan 01, 2020 - Boise State 65 vs. Wyoming 54
- Jan 26, 2019 - Boise State 77 vs. Wyoming 52
- Jan 02, 2019 - Boise State 69 vs. Wyoming 55
- Mar 03, 2018 - Boise State 95 vs. Wyoming 87
- Jan 06, 2018 - Wyoming 79 vs. Boise State 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - Boise State 91 vs. Wyoming 87
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boise State 80 vs. Wyoming 65
- Feb 13, 2016 - Boise State 94 vs. Wyoming 71
- Jan 23, 2016 - Boise State 81 vs. Wyoming 71