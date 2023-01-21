Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Wyoming

Current Records: Colorado State 10-10; Wyoming 5-13

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Arena-Auditorium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wyoming winning the first 84-78 at home and the Rams taking the second 61-55.

Colorado State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 82-76 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Colorado State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Isaiah Stevens, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 dimes along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys came up short against the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday, falling 82-74. Wyoming's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Noah Reynolds, who had 26 points and six assists.

The losses put the Rams at 10-10 and Wyoming at 5-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado State ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season. Less enviably, Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 36th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.99

Odds

The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Colorado State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wyoming.