Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Wyoming

Current Records: Fresno State 7-13; Wyoming 6-14

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Arena-Auditorium. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 111 points combined.

Wyoming ended up a good deal behind the UNLV Rebels when they played last Tuesday, losing 86-72. Despite the loss, the Cowboys had strong showings from guard Xavier DuSell, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 18 points and six boards, and guard Noah Reynolds, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Fresno State and the Utah State Aggies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Fresno State falling 70-53 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Fresno State back was the mediocre play of guard Isaiah Hill, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just nine points.

Wyoming is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

The Cowboys are now 6-14 while the Bulldogs sit at 7-13. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Fresno State's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 63.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Fresno State the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.20

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

