Who's Playing

Howard @ Wyoming

Current Records: Howard 2-3; Wyoming 2-1

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys will take on the Howard Bison at 3:15 p.m. ET Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.

Wyoming was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 76-72 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Cowboys were far and away the favorite. Guard Max Agbonkpolo wasn't much of a difference maker for Wyoming; Agbonkpolo finished with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Howard was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 95-69 defeat to the James Madison Dukes.

This next contest looks promising for Wyoming, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.