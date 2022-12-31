Who's Playing

No. 22 New Mexico @ Wyoming

Current Records: New Mexico 13-0; Wyoming 5-8

What to Know

The #22 New Mexico Lobos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lobos and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wyoming winning the first 93-91 at home and New Mexico taking the second 75-66.

The Colorado State Rams typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday New Mexico proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for New Mexico in an 88-69 win over Colorado State. Four players on New Mexico scored in the double digits: guard Jaelen House (26), guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (19), guard KJ Jenkins (11), and forward Morris Udeze (10).

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 58-53 to the Fresno State Bulldogs. The top scorer for Wyoming was guard Noah Reynolds (16 points).

New Mexico is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New Mexico's victory lifted them to 13-0 while Wyoming's defeat dropped them down to 5-8. Jaelen House will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five dimes on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Wyoming's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Lobos are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Mexico have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wyoming.