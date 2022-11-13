Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Wyoming

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 1-1; Wyoming 2-0

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys will stay at home another game and welcome the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming will be strutting in after a win while the Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Cowboys had enough points to win and then some against the Nicholls State Colonels on Thursday, taking their contest 79-68. The top scorer for Wyoming was Brendan Wenzel (20 points).

Meanwhile, the matchup between Southeastern Louisiana and the Colorado State Rams on Friday was not particularly close, with Southeastern Louisiana falling 80-69. Christian Agnew (14 points), Boogie Anderson (12 points), and Mehdi Pissis (12 points) were the top scorers for Southeastern Louisiana.

Southeastern Louisiana's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Wyoming's victory pulled them up to 2-0. On Thursday the Cowboys relied heavily on Brendan Wenzel, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points. It will be up to Southeastern Louisiana's defense to limit his damage on Sunday.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.