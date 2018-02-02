How to watch Xavier-Georgetown: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
Xavier looks to keep pace with Villanova in the Big East with a showdown vs. Georgetown on Saturday
The Big East race is Villanova's to lose, but Xavier (20-3, 8-2), is hot on the heels of the top-ranked Wildcats.
To maintain that one-game deficit in the league standings, the Musketeers will have to defend their home turf on Saturday vs. a floundering Georgetown team that has stumbled with four losses in its last five contests.
Winners of five-straight, Xavier has yet to lose at home this season and haven't lost to Georgetown since January 2016.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
