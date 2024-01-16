Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Butler 11-6, Xavier 8-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Xavier and Butler are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. Butler took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Xavier, who comes in off a win.

Xavier's and Providence's match on Saturday was close at halftime, but Xavier turned on the heat in the second half with 44 points. The Musketeers blew past the Friars 85-65. With that victory, Xavier brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Xavier's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Trey Green, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Desmond Claude was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Butler on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pirates. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Butler in their matchups with Seton Hall: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite their defeat, Butler saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Posh Alexander, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jalen Thomas, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Musketeers' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-8. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Xavier was able to grind out a solid victory over Butler when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 78-66. Does Xavier have another victory up their sleeve, or will Butler turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Xavier and Butler both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.