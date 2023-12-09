Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Cincinnati 7-0, Xavier 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Cincinnati Bearcats at 6:30 p.m. ET on December 9th at Cintas Center. Xavier might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Xavier on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 87-80 to the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Xavier's loss came about despite a quality game from Quincy Olivari, who scored 34 points.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 99-62 victory over the Eagles. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Cincinnati, Cincinnati is are in good company: they have won four games by 24 points or more this season.

Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to Viktor Lakhin, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Another player making a difference was CJ Fredrick, who scored 19 points.

The Musketeers' defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Bearcats, their win bumped their record up to 7-0.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Xavier skirted past Cincinnati 80-77 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Does Xavier have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cincinnati turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Cincinnati.