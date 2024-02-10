Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Creighton 16-7, Xavier 13-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Xavier will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Cintas Center. Xavier is coming into the match hot, having won their last three games.

Even though Xavier has not done well against the Wildcats recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Musketeers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Wildcats 56-53. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Xavier to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dailyn Swain, who scored eight points along with five rebounds and two steals. Swain didn't help Xavier's cause all that much against the Blue Demons on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, Creighton fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Friars on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Friars 91-87. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their loss, Creighton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Baylor Scheierman, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Scheierman has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Steven Ashworth, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 5 assists.

The Musketeers pushed their record up to 13-10 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Bluejays, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 16-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Xavier and the Bluejays are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Xavier came up short against the Bluejays when the teams last played back in January, falling 85-78. Will Xavier have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Creighton is a slight 1-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Musketeers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Xavier and Creighton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.