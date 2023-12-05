Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Delaware 5-3, Xavier 4-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 6:30 p.m. ET on December 5th at Cintas Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Musketeers couldn't handle the Cougars and fell 66-60.

Quincy Olivari put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points. Less helpful for Xavier was Desmond Claude's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Delaware's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 74-73 to the Bobcats.

The Musketeers have yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-4 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-3.

While Delaware and Xavier both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. As for their game on Tuesday, Xavier is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. Delaware might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Xavier is a big 11.5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

