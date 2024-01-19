Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Georgetown 8-9, Xavier 9-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 19, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Xavier is 8-2 against Georgetown since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Cintas Center. Georgetown took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Xavier, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Musketeers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs, taking the game 85-71. 85 seems to be a good number for Xavier as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Xavier can attribute much of their success to Desmond Claude, who scored 26 points. Claude continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Dayvion McKnight, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Georgetown found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 80-67 to the Huskies. Georgetown has struggled against UConn recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Supreme Cook, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. Less helpful for Georgetown was Jayden Epps' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Musketeers now have a winning record of 9-8. As for the Hoyas, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-9.

Xavier beat Georgetown 95-82 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Does Xavier have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgetown turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Xavier has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.