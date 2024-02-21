Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Providence 17-9, Xavier 13-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Providence has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Xavier took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Providence, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Providence proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 81-70 victory over the Blue Demons.

Providence can attribute much of their success to Josh Oduro, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds, and Devin Carter, who shot 7-for-10 from deep and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 rebounds. Oduro has been hot recently, having posted 27 or more points the last three times he's played. Less helpful for Providence was Ticket Gaines' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Musketeers lost to the Pirates on the road by a decisive 88-70 margin on Wednesday. Xavier has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Xavier got a solid performance out of Quincy Olivari, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Kachi Nzeh was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with two blocks.

The Friars' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-9. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.8 points per game. As for the Musketeers, their loss dropped their record down to 13-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Providence might still be hurting after the devastating 85-65 defeat they got from the Musketeers when the teams last played back in January. Can Providence avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Providence.