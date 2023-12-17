Halftime Report

A win for Xavier would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 38-32 lead against Winthrop.

If Xavier keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Winthrop will have to make due with an 8-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Winthrop 8-3, Xavier 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Xavier Musketeers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winthrop came tearing into Sunday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 85-68 victory over the Trojans.

Xavier can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bearcats by a score of 84-79. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.4% better than the opposition, as Xavier's was.

Xavier's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Quincy Olivari led the charge by going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assists. Another player making a difference was Dayvion McKnight, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

The Eagles have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Musketeers, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Winthrop have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Winthrop is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 3-6 ATS record.

Odds

Xavier is a big 12.5-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

