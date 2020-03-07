How to watch Xavier vs. Butler: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Xavier vs. Butler basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler @ Xavier
Current Records: Butler 21-9; Xavier 19-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Xavier Musketeers are heading back home. The Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Cintas Center. Xavier is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Xavier was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 80-74 to the Providence Friars. Xavier's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Naji Marshall, who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Butler made easy work of the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday and carried off a 77-55 victory. Butler got double-digit scores from five players: forward Sean McDermott (16), forward Jordan Tucker (14), guard Aaron Thompson (13), guard Kamar Baldwin (12), and forward Bryce Nze (11).
Xavier is now 19-11 while Butler sits at 21-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Musketeers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 25th in college basketball. As for Butler, they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.8 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.41
Odds
The Musketeers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
Series History
Xavier have won six out of their last ten games against Butler.
- Feb 12, 2020 - Butler 66 vs. Xavier 61
- Mar 05, 2019 - Butler 71 vs. Xavier 66
- Jan 13, 2019 - Xavier 70 vs. Butler 69
- Feb 06, 2018 - Xavier 98 vs. Butler 93
- Jan 02, 2018 - Xavier 86 vs. Butler 79
- Mar 09, 2017 - Xavier 62 vs. Butler 57
- Feb 26, 2017 - Butler 88 vs. Xavier 79
- Jan 14, 2017 - Butler 83 vs. Xavier 78
- Feb 13, 2016 - Xavier 74 vs. Butler 57
- Jan 02, 2016 - Xavier 88 vs. Butler 69
