How to watch Xavier vs. Butler: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Butler @ Xavier

Current Records: Butler 21-9; Xavier 19-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Xavier Musketeers are heading back home. The Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Cintas Center. Xavier is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Xavier was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 80-74 to the Providence Friars. Xavier's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Naji Marshall, who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Butler made easy work of the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday and carried off a 77-55 victory. Butler got double-digit scores from five players: forward Sean McDermott (16), forward Jordan Tucker (14), guard Aaron Thompson (13), guard Kamar Baldwin (12), and forward Bryce Nze (11).

Xavier is now 19-11 while Butler sits at 21-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Musketeers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 25th in college basketball. As for Butler, they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.8 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.41

Odds

The Musketeers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Xavier have won six out of their last ten games against Butler.