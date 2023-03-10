Who's Playing

Creighton @ Xavier

Regular Season Records: Creighton 21-11; Xavier 24-8

What to Know

The #24 Creighton Bluejays and the #15 Xavier Musketeers are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 10 at Madison Square Garden in the third round of the Big East Conference Tourney. The Bluejays earned an 84-67 win in their most recent game against Xavier in January.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Creighton and the Villanova Wildcats on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Creighton wrapped it up with an 87-74 win. Five players on Creighton scored in the double digits: center Ryan Kalkbrenner (21), forward Arthur Kaluma (18), guard Ryan Nembhard (17), guard Trey Alexander (13), and guard Baylor Scheierman (12). That makes it three consecutive games in which Baylor Scheierman has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Xavier earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They snuck past the DePaul Blue Demons with an 89-84 victory. The Musketeers' forward Jack Nunge did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

The Bluejays are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Brigham Young Cougars Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-80. In other words, don't count Xavier out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bluejays are a 3.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Xavier have won ten out of their last 18 games against Creighton.