Who's Playing
Creighton @ Xavier
Regular Season Records: Creighton 21-11; Xavier 24-8
What to Know
The #24 Creighton Bluejays and the #15 Xavier Musketeers are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 10 at Madison Square Garden in the third round of the Big East Conference Tourney. The Bluejays earned an 84-67 win in their most recent game against Xavier in January.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Creighton and the Villanova Wildcats on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Creighton wrapped it up with an 87-74 win. Five players on Creighton scored in the double digits: center Ryan Kalkbrenner (21), forward Arthur Kaluma (18), guard Ryan Nembhard (17), guard Trey Alexander (13), and guard Baylor Scheierman (12). That makes it three consecutive games in which Baylor Scheierman has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Xavier earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They snuck past the DePaul Blue Demons with an 89-84 victory. The Musketeers' forward Jack Nunge did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.
The Bluejays are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Brigham Young Cougars Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-80. In other words, don't count Xavier out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bluejays are a 3.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Xavier have won ten out of their last 18 games against Creighton.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Creighton 84 vs. Xavier 67
- Jan 11, 2023 - Xavier 90 vs. Creighton 87
- Jan 29, 2022 - Xavier 74 vs. Creighton 64
- Jan 15, 2022 - Xavier 80 vs. Creighton 73
- Feb 27, 2021 - Xavier 77 vs. Creighton 69
- Dec 23, 2020 - Creighton 66 vs. Xavier 61
- Jan 26, 2020 - Creighton 77 vs. Xavier 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Creighton 77 vs. Xavier 65
- Mar 14, 2019 - Xavier 63 vs. Creighton 61
- Feb 13, 2019 - Xavier 64 vs. Creighton 61
- Feb 03, 2019 - Creighton 76 vs. Xavier 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Xavier 72 vs. Creighton 71
- Jan 13, 2018 - Xavier 92 vs. Creighton 70
- Mar 10, 2017 - Creighton 75 vs. Xavier 72
- Feb 04, 2017 - Xavier 82 vs. Creighton 80
- Jan 16, 2017 - Creighton 72 vs. Xavier 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Xavier 98 vs. Creighton 93
- Feb 09, 2016 - Creighton 70 vs. Xavier 56