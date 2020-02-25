How to watch Xavier vs. DePaul: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Xavier vs. DePaul basketball game
Who's Playing
DePaul @ Xavier
Current Records: DePaul 14-13; Xavier 17-10
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Demons and the Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Cintas Center. DePaul might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, DePaul beat the Georgetown Hoyas 74-68 this past Saturday. DePaul relied on the efforts of forward Romeo Weems, who had 19 points in addition to six boards, and guard Charlie Moore, who had 20 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Xavier came up short against the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 64-55. The losing side was boosted by forward Tyrique Jones, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. That's nine consecutive double-doubles for Jones.
DePaul's win brought them up to 14-13 while the Musketeers' defeat pulled them down to 17-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: DePaul ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.1 on average. Xavier is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 3.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
Xavier have won nine out of their last ten games against DePaul.
- Feb 04, 2020 - Xavier 67 vs. DePaul 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - DePaul 74 vs. Xavier 62
- Dec 29, 2018 - Xavier 74 vs. DePaul 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Xavier 65 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 30, 2017 - Xavier 77 vs. DePaul 72
- Mar 08, 2017 - Xavier 75 vs. DePaul 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Xavier 79 vs. DePaul 65
- Feb 08, 2017 - Xavier 72 vs. DePaul 61
- Jan 30, 2016 - Xavier 86 vs. DePaul 65
- Jan 12, 2016 - Xavier 84 vs. DePaul 64
