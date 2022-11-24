Who's Playing

Florida @ Xavier

Current Records: Florida 3-1; Xavier 3-1

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will square off against the Florida Gators at 5:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Xavier is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

It was close but no cigar for the Musketeers as they fell 81-79 to the Indiana Hoosiers last Friday. Five players on Xavier scored in the double digits: forward Zach Freemantle (15), guard Souley Boum (15), forward Jack Nunge (14), guard Colby Jones (13), and guard Adam Kunkel (13).

Meanwhile, Florida beat the Florida State Seminoles 76-67 last week. Forward Colin Castleton was the offensive standout of the matchup for Florida, picking up 25 points along with nine boards.

Xavier and the Gators now sit at an identical 3-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Musketeers come into the contest boasting the eighth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.3. But Florida is even better: they enter the matchup with 6.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon

Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Musketeers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Xavier and Florida both have one win in their last two games.