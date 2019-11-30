How to watch Xavier vs. Lipscomb: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 25 Xavier (home) vs. Lipscomb (away)

Current Records: Xavier 6-1; Lipscomb 3-4

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will head out on the road to face off against the #25 Xavier Musketeers at noon ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. Lipscomb should still be feeling good after a win, while Xavier will be looking to right the ship.

The Bisons have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Monday. The Bisons had enough points to win and then some against Tennessee Tech, taking their game 78-65.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Florida Gators took down Xavier 70-65.

Xavier's loss took them down to 6-1 while Lipscomb's victory pulled them up to 3-4. A win for Xavier would reverse both their bad luck and Lipscomb's good luck. We'll see if Xavier manages to pull off that tough task or if Lipscomb keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.