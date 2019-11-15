How to watch Xavier vs. Missouri State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Xavier (home) vs. Missouri State (away)

Current Records: Xavier 3-0; Missouri State 2-1

Last Season Records: Xavier 18-15; Missouri State 16-16

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Missouri State Bears at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cintas Center. Xavier is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Xavier took down the Missouri Tigers 63-58.

Meanwhile, everything went Missouri State's way against the Cleveland State Vikings as they made off with a 73-53 win.

The Musketeers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Xavier to 3-0 and Missouri State to 2-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

