How to watch Xavier vs. Missouri State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Xavier vs. Missouri State basketball game
Who's Playing
Xavier (home) vs. Missouri State (away)
Current Records: Xavier 3-0; Missouri State 2-1
Last Season Records: Xavier 18-15; Missouri State 16-16
What to Know
The Xavier Musketeers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Missouri State Bears at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cintas Center. Xavier is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Xavier took down the Missouri Tigers 63-58.
Meanwhile, everything went Missouri State's way against the Cleveland State Vikings as they made off with a 73-53 win.
The Musketeers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2-1 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Xavier to 3-0 and Missouri State to 2-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 132
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Grading freshmen after their first week
You wouldn't have known it was the first college games for many of these fantastic freshmen
-
VCU fans troll Wade with FBI jackets
Wade spent two seasons at VCU before taking the head coaching job at LSU
-
Michigan State vs. Seton Hall odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan State vs. Seton Hall game...
-
Wiseman drops lawsuit against NCAA
Wiseman and the NCAA are working toward a resolution of his eligibility issues
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...