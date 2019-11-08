How to watch Xavier vs. Missouri: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Xavier (home) vs. Missouri (away)

Last Season Records: Xavier 18-15; Missouri 15-17

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will take on the Xavier Musketeers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. Missouri finished 15-17 last season and will be coming in after their game against the Northern Kentucky Norse at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Mizzou Arena. Xavier finished 18-15 last year and will be coming in after their game against the Siena Saints at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cintas Center.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Xavier have won two out of their last three games against Missouri.