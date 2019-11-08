How to watch Xavier vs. Missouri: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Xavier vs. Missouri basketball game
Who's Playing
Xavier (home) vs. Missouri (away)
Last Season Records: Xavier 18-15; Missouri 15-17
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will take on the Xavier Musketeers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. Missouri finished 15-17 last season and will be coming in after their game against the Northern Kentucky Norse at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Mizzou Arena. Xavier finished 18-15 last year and will be coming in after their game against the Siena Saints at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cintas Center.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Xavier have won two out of their last three games against Missouri.
- Dec 18, 2018 - Missouri 71 vs. Xavier 56
- Nov 17, 2016 - Xavier 83 vs. Missouri 82
- Nov 17, 2015 - Xavier 78 vs. Missouri 66
-
