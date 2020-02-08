How to watch Xavier vs. Providence: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Xavier vs. Providence basketball game

Who's Playing

Providence @ Xavier

Current Records: Providence 13-10; Xavier 15-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Xavier Musketeers are heading back home. The Musketeers and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Cintas Center. Xavier has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Xavier beat the DePaul Blue Demons 67-59 on Tuesday. Xavier's forward Tyrique Jones did his thing and dropped a double-double on 18 rebounds and 12 points in addition to three blocks. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Jones.

Meanwhile, Providence didn't have too much trouble with the Creighton Bluejays at home on Wednesday as they won 73-56. The Friars got double-digit scores from four players: guard A.J. Reeves (22), guard Alpha Diallo (14), guard David Duke (12), and center Nate Watson (11).

Xavier is now 15-8 while Providence sits at 13-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Xavier ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.7 on average. But Providence enters the matchup with 8.5 steals per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a 4-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 133

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Xavier have won five out of their last nine games against Providence.

  • Feb 16, 2019 - Xavier 75 vs. Providence 61
  • Jan 23, 2019 - Providence 64 vs. Xavier 62
  • Mar 09, 2018 - Providence 75 vs. Xavier 72
  • Feb 28, 2018 - Xavier 84 vs. Providence 74
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Providence 81 vs. Xavier 72
  • Feb 15, 2017 - Providence 75 vs. Xavier 63
  • Dec 28, 2016 - Xavier 82 vs. Providence 56
  • Feb 17, 2016 - Xavier 85 vs. Providence 74
  • Jan 26, 2016 - Xavier 75 vs. Providence 68
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories