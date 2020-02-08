How to watch Xavier vs. Providence: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Xavier vs. Providence basketball game
Who's Playing
Providence @ Xavier
Current Records: Providence 13-10; Xavier 15-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Xavier Musketeers are heading back home. The Musketeers and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Cintas Center. Xavier has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Xavier beat the DePaul Blue Demons 67-59 on Tuesday. Xavier's forward Tyrique Jones did his thing and dropped a double-double on 18 rebounds and 12 points in addition to three blocks. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Jones.
Meanwhile, Providence didn't have too much trouble with the Creighton Bluejays at home on Wednesday as they won 73-56. The Friars got double-digit scores from four players: guard A.J. Reeves (22), guard Alpha Diallo (14), guard David Duke (12), and center Nate Watson (11).
Xavier is now 15-8 while Providence sits at 13-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Xavier ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.7 on average. But Providence enters the matchup with 8.5 steals per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a 4-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 133
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Xavier have won five out of their last nine games against Providence.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Xavier 75 vs. Providence 61
- Jan 23, 2019 - Providence 64 vs. Xavier 62
- Mar 09, 2018 - Providence 75 vs. Xavier 72
- Feb 28, 2018 - Xavier 84 vs. Providence 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - Providence 81 vs. Xavier 72
- Feb 15, 2017 - Providence 75 vs. Xavier 63
- Dec 28, 2016 - Xavier 82 vs. Providence 56
- Feb 17, 2016 - Xavier 85 vs. Providence 74
- Jan 26, 2016 - Xavier 75 vs. Providence 68
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: Bob Knight returning to Indiana
Knight was shown the door in Bloomington in 2000, and he's long held a grudge about his icy...
-
Top 25 And 1: Maryland up to No. 7
The Terrapins will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska
-
Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Michigan State vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Michigan State game...
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Tennessee game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home