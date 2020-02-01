How to watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall basketball game
Who's Playing
Seton Hall @ Xavier
Current Records: Seton Hall 10-4; Xavier 12-3
What to Know
The Xavier Musketeers will stay at home another game and welcome the Seton Hall Pirates at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Xavier was able to grind out a solid victory over the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday, winning 75-67. Four players on the Musketeers scored in the double digits: F Naji Marshall (20), G Paul Scruggs (14), F Tyrique Jones (12), and G KyKy Tandy (12). Jones has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall greeted the new year with a 78-62 win over the Georgetown Hoyas. G Quincy McKnight was the offensive standout of the contest for the Pirates, posting a double-double on 14 points and ten dimes along with six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Musketeers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7-2 against the spread when favored.
The Musketeers got away with a 70-69 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Pirates have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Xavier have won five out of their last nine games against Seton Hall.
- Feb 20, 2019 - Xavier 70 vs. Seton Hall 69
- Jan 02, 2019 - Seton Hall 80 vs. Xavier 70
- Feb 14, 2018 - Xavier 102 vs. Seton Hall 90
- Jan 20, 2018 - Xavier 73 vs. Seton Hall 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - Seton Hall 71 vs. Xavier 64
- Feb 01, 2017 - Xavier 72 vs. Seton Hall 70
- Mar 11, 2016 - Seton Hall 87 vs. Xavier 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Xavier 81
- Jan 23, 2016 - Xavier 84 vs. Seton Hall 76
