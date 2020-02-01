How to watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Xavier

Current Records: Seton Hall 10-4; Xavier 12-3

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will stay at home another game and welcome the Seton Hall Pirates at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Xavier was able to grind out a solid victory over the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday, winning 75-67. Four players on the Musketeers scored in the double digits: F Naji Marshall (20), G Paul Scruggs (14), F Tyrique Jones (12), and G KyKy Tandy (12). Jones has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall greeted the new year with a 78-62 win over the Georgetown Hoyas. G Quincy McKnight was the offensive standout of the contest for the Pirates, posting a double-double on 14 points and ten dimes along with six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Musketeers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7-2 against the spread when favored.

The Musketeers got away with a 70-69 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Pirates have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Xavier have won five out of their last nine games against Seton Hall.