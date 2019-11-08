How to watch Xavier vs. Siena: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Xavier vs. Siena basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 19 Xavier (home) vs. Siena (away)
Last Season Records: Xavier 18-15; Siena 17-16
What to Know
The Xavier Musketeers will stay at home another game and welcome the Siena Saints at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cintas Center. Xavier finished 18-15 last season and will be coming in after their first-season game against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. Siena finished 17-16 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against the American Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Times Union Center.
Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Xavier was 29th best (top 8%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 46.60%. But Siena held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.20%, good for 24th in college basketball (top 7%). These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
