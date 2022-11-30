Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Xavier

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 4-3; Xavier 4-3

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will square off against the Xavier Musketeers on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cintas Center. Southeastern Louisiana should still be riding high after a win, while the Musketeers will be looking to right the ship.

The Lions simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the William Carey Crusaders at home 96-62.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Xavier as they fell 88-84 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Sunday. Four players on Xavier scored in the double digits: forward Jack Nunge (25), guard Colby Jones (22), forward Zach Freemantle (14), and guard Souley Boum (10). Nunge had some trouble finding his footing against the Duke Blue Devils last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Jack Nunge's points were the most he has had all season.

Southeastern Louisiana is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Xavier's defeat took them down to 4-3 while Southeastern Louisiana's victory pulled them up to 4-3. If Southeastern Louisiana want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Musketeers' Nunge, who had 25 points along with six boards, and Colby Jones, who had 22 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.