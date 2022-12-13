Who's Playing

Southern @ Xavier

Current Records: Southern 4-5; Xavier 7-3

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Southern Jaguars at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Xavier proved too difficult a challenge. The Musketeers had just enough and edged out Cincinnati 80-77. Xavier got double-digit scores from four players: guard Souley Boum (21), forward Jack Nunge (18), guard Colby Jones (15), and forward Zach Freemantle (14). Freemantle had some trouble finding his footing against the West Virginia Mountaineers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Southern made easy work of the LSU-Alexandria Generals this past Saturday and carried off a 98-76 win.

Xavier is now 7-3 while the Jaguars sit at 4-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Musketeers have allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the eighth most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Xavier, Southern enters the game with 10.6 steals per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. In other words, Xavier will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.