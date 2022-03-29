Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Xavier

Regular Season Records: St. Bonaventure 23-9; Xavier 21-13

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 29 at Madison Square Garden in the fourth round of the NIT. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but last week Xavier sidestepped the Vanderbilt Commodores for a 75-73 win. Having forecasted a close victory for the Musketeers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from five players: forward Zach Freemantle (16), guard Colby Jones (15), guard Adam Kunkel (14), guard Nate Johnson (12), and forward Jack Nunge (10).

Speaking of close games: the Bonnies earned some more postseason success in their matchup last Tuesday. They escaped with a win against the Virginia Cavaliers by the margin of a single free throw, 52-51.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality game. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.