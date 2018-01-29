How to watch Xavier vs. St. John's: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

After playing three of its last four games at home, No. 6 Xavier gets back on the road Tuesday to face Big East foe St. John's in Queens.

Despite the daunting prospects of playing on the road, there's good news for X fans: St. John's is in a tailspin after opening Big East play with 10 consecutive losses. And with the Red Storm coming off a humiliating 70-45 loss to Butler on the road on Saturday, the Musketeers have a chance to pile on to the misery of a season that has gone from good to dud in a matter of weeks for coach Chris Mullin.

Viewing information

: CBS Sports Network Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.



Odds and analysis