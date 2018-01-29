How to watch Xavier vs. St. John's: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
Xavier travels to St. John's to face a floundering Red Storm team that has lost 10 straight
After playing three of its last four games at home, No. 6 Xavier gets back on the road Tuesday to face Big East foe St. John's in Queens.
Despite the daunting prospects of playing on the road, there's good news for X fans: St. John's is in a tailspin after opening Big East play with 10 consecutive losses. And with the Red Storm coming off a humiliating 70-45 loss to Butler on the road on Saturday, the Musketeers have a chance to pile on to the misery of a season that has gone from good to dud in a matter of weeks for coach Chris Mullin.
Viewing information
- When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Xavier -4.5
- Prediction: Xavier has been stellar over the last several weeks, with wins over Marquette, St. John's, Seton Hall and Creighton. So even though the Musketeers barely snuck by St. John's just two weeks ago, I'm rolling with X to get the job done comfortably and cover the spread. Pick: Xavier -4.5
