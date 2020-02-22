How to watch Xavier vs. Villanova: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Villanova @ Xavier

Current Records: Villanova 20-6; Xavier 17-9

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers are 2-8 against the #12 Villanova Wildcats since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Xavier and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Cintas Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

On Monday, the Musketeers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the St. John's Red Storm 77-74. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Six players on Xavier scored in the double digits: guard Paul Scruggs (16), forward Tyrique Jones (15), forward Naji Marshall (15), forward Zach Freemantle (11), forward Jason Carter (10), and guard KyKy Tandy (10). That's eight consecutive double-doubles for Jones.

Meanwhile, Villanova made easy work of the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday and carried off a 91-71 victory. It was another big night for Villanova's forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and seven assists.

Xavier is now 17-9 while Villanova sits at 20-6. The Musketeers are 10-6 after wins this season, Villanova 15-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Villanova have won eight out of their last ten games against Xavier.