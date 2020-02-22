How to watch Xavier vs. Villanova: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Xavier vs. Villanova basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova @ Xavier
Current Records: Villanova 20-6; Xavier 17-9
What to Know
The Xavier Musketeers are 2-8 against the #12 Villanova Wildcats since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Xavier and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Cintas Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
On Monday, the Musketeers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the St. John's Red Storm 77-74. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Six players on Xavier scored in the double digits: guard Paul Scruggs (16), forward Tyrique Jones (15), forward Naji Marshall (15), forward Zach Freemantle (11), forward Jason Carter (10), and guard KyKy Tandy (10). That's eight consecutive double-doubles for Jones.
Meanwhile, Villanova made easy work of the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday and carried off a 91-71 victory. It was another big night for Villanova's forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and seven assists.
Xavier is now 17-9 while Villanova sits at 20-6. The Musketeers are 10-6 after wins this season, Villanova 15-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won eight out of their last ten games against Xavier.
- Dec 30, 2019 - Villanova 68 vs. Xavier 62
- Mar 15, 2019 - Villanova 71 vs. Xavier 67
- Feb 24, 2019 - Xavier 66 vs. Villanova 54
- Jan 18, 2019 - Villanova 85 vs. Xavier 75
- Feb 17, 2018 - Villanova 95 vs. Xavier 79
- Jan 10, 2018 - Villanova 89 vs. Xavier 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Villanova 73 vs. Xavier 57
- Jan 10, 2017 - Villanova 79 vs. Xavier 54
- Feb 24, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. Villanova 83
- Dec 31, 2015 - Villanova 95 vs. Xavier 64
