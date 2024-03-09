Halftime Report

Yale and Brown have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 43-36, Yale has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Yale entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Brown step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Brown 11-17, Yale 20-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

What to Know

Brown has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Yale Bulldogs will face off at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at John J. Lee Amphitheater without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune on Saturday.

Brown only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 22-point they dealt Dartmouth on Saturday. The Bears blew past the Big Green 89-67. Winning is a bit easier when you make 11 more threes than your opponent, as Brown did.

Meanwhile, Yale waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Crimson as the Bulldogs made off with a 80-60 win. 80 seems to be a good number for Yale as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 11-17. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Brown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Brown is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Yale is a big 12-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Yale has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brown.