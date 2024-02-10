Who's Playing
Cornell Big Red @ Yale Bulldogs
Current Records: Cornell 17-3, Yale 15-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Cornell is 2-8 against the Bulldogs since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at John J. Lee Amphitheater without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Cornell sitting on seven straight wins and the Bulldogs on eight.
After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, Cornell made sure to put some points up on the board against the Crimson on Saturday. The Big Red walked away with an 89-76 victory over the Crimson.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs didn't have too much trouble with the Quakers at home on Saturday as they won 74-58.
The Big Red are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-3 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-6.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cornell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Cornell might still be hurting after the devastating 80-60 loss they got from the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can Cornell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Yale has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.
- Mar 11, 2023 - Yale 80 vs. Cornell 60
- Feb 25, 2023 - Yale 76 vs. Cornell 58
- Jan 13, 2023 - Cornell 94 vs. Yale 82
- Feb 26, 2022 - Cornell 71 vs. Yale 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Yale 96 vs. Cornell 69
- Feb 21, 2020 - Yale 81 vs. Cornell 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Yale 86 vs. Cornell 71
- Mar 01, 2019 - Yale 88 vs. Cornell 65
- Feb 16, 2019 - Yale 98 vs. Cornell 92
- Feb 23, 2018 - Yale 82 vs. Cornell 80