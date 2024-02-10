Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Cornell 17-3, Yale 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cornell is 2-8 against the Bulldogs since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at John J. Lee Amphitheater without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Cornell sitting on seven straight wins and the Bulldogs on eight.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, Cornell made sure to put some points up on the board against the Crimson on Saturday. The Big Red walked away with an 89-76 victory over the Crimson.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs didn't have too much trouble with the Quakers at home on Saturday as they won 74-58.

The Big Red are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-3 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cornell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cornell might still be hurting after the devastating 80-60 loss they got from the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can Cornell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Yale has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.