Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Fairfield 2-6, Yale 5-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags will head out on the road to face off against the Yale Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Fairfield pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 17-point favorite Bulldogs.

Fairfield's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They walked away with a 88-81 win over the Broncs. Winning is a bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, as Fairfield did.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Catamounts.

The Stags pushed their record up to 2-6 with that win, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-4.

While only Fairfield took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Fairfield is playing as the underdog, but their 1-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fairfield have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Yale is a big 17-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Yale has won both of the games they've played against Fairfield in the last 8 years.