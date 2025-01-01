Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Howard 5-8, Yale 6-6

What to Know

Yale is 3-0 against Howard since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Yale Bulldogs will host the Howard Bison at 1:00 p.m. ET at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The timing is sure in the Bulldogs' favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Bison have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Last Saturday, Yale was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to UTEP.

Despite their loss, Yale saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaac Celiscar, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Celiscar had some trouble finding his footing against Akron two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Riley Fox, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Yale smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Howard ended up a good deal behind Hampton on Saturday and lost 83-67.

Howard's defeat came about despite a quality game from Blake Harper, who went 10 for 18 en route to 34 points.

Yale's loss dropped their record down to 6-6. As for Howard, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-8.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Yale has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.4% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've drained 39.7% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Yale in mind: they have a solid 8-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Yale is a big 13.5-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Yale has won all of the games they've played against Howard in the last 5 years.