Who's Playing
Cornell @ Yale
Regular Season Records: Cornell 17-10; Yale 20-7
What to Know
The Cornell Big Red and the Yale Bulldogs are even-steven against one another since January of last year (2-2), but not for long. Cornell and the Bulldogs are set to clash at 11 a.m. ET March 11 at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium in the first round of the Ivy League Conference Tourney.
The Big Red had enough points to win and then some against the Columbia Lions on Saturday, taking their game 87-73.
Meanwhile, Yale bagged an 84-75 win over the Brown Bears on Saturday.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cornell has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Yale's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 13th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Yale and Cornell both have two wins in their last four games.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Yale 76 vs. Cornell 58
- Jan 13, 2023 - Cornell 94 vs. Yale 82
- Feb 26, 2022 - Cornell 71 vs. Yale 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Yale 96 vs. Cornell 69