Who's Playing

Cornell @ Yale

Regular Season Records: Cornell 17-10; Yale 20-7

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red and the Yale Bulldogs are even-steven against one another since January of last year (2-2), but not for long. Cornell and the Bulldogs are set to clash at 11 a.m. ET March 11 at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium in the first round of the Ivy League Conference Tourney.

The Big Red had enough points to win and then some against the Columbia Lions on Saturday, taking their game 87-73.

Meanwhile, Yale bagged an 84-75 win over the Brown Bears on Saturday.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cornell has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Yale's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 13th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale and Cornell both have two wins in their last four games.