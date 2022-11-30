Who's Playing

Howard @ Yale

Current Records: Howard 4-5; Yale 6-1

What to Know

The Howard Bison are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Yale Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Howard will be strutting in after a win while Yale will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bison escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Austin Peay Governors by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55.

Speaking of close games: the Bulldogs were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 65-62 to the Colorado Buffaloes. The losing side was boosted by John Poulakidas, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Howard is now 4-5 while Yale sits at 6-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Howard has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Bulldogs' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.60%, which places them eighth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.