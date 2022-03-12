Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Yale

Regular Season Records: Pennsylvania 12-15; Yale 17-11

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers and the Yale Bulldogs are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 12 at Lavietes Pavilion in the first round of the Ivy League Conference Tourney. UPenn will be seeking to avenge the 81-72 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 18th.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Quakers as they lost 93-70 to the Princeton Tigers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Yale beat the Brown Bears 74-65 on Saturday.

Yale's win lifted them to 17-11 while Pennsylvania's loss dropped them down to 12-15. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if UPenn bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale and Pennsylvania both have one win in their last two games.