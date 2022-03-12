Who's Playing
Pennsylvania @ Yale
Regular Season Records: Pennsylvania 12-15; Yale 17-11
What to Know
The Pennsylvania Quakers and the Yale Bulldogs are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 12 at Lavietes Pavilion in the first round of the Ivy League Conference Tourney. UPenn will be seeking to avenge the 81-72 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 18th.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Quakers as they lost 93-70 to the Princeton Tigers on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Yale beat the Brown Bears 74-65 on Saturday.
Yale's win lifted them to 17-11 while Pennsylvania's loss dropped them down to 12-15. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if UPenn bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Yale and Pennsylvania both have one win in their last two games.
- Feb 18, 2022 - Yale 81 vs. Pennsylvania 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Pennsylvania 76 vs. Yale 68