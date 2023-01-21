Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Yale

Current Records: Pennsylvania 9-10; Yale 12-6

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs won both of their matches against the Pennsylvania Quakers last season (81-72 and 67-61) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Yale and UPenn will face off in an Ivy battle at 6 p.m. ET at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a win, while UPenn will be looking to right the ship.

Things were close when Yale and the Brown Bears clashed on Monday, but Yale ultimately edged out the opposition 81-78.

Meanwhile, the game between the Quakers and the Princeton Tigers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with UPenn falling 72-60 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Yale's victory brought them up to 12-6 while UPenn's defeat pulled them down to 9-10. Yale is 6-4 after wins this year, and UPenn is 4-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale have won two out of their last three games against Pennsylvania.