Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Clev. State 5-2, Youngstown State 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

What to Know

Clev. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Clev. State Vikings and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Clev. State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Clev. State proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Bulldogs 86-59 at home. The over/under was set at 145 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Youngstown State's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell 77-69 to the Flyers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Ziggy Reid, who scored 17 points along with 5 rebounds. Brandon Rush was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Vikings' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Penguins, their loss dropped their record down to 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Clev. State skirted past Youngstown State 81-78 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clev. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Clev. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.