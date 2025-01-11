Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Clev. State 11-6, Youngstown State 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Clev. State Vikings are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beeghly Center. The Penguins will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Wednesday, Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Kentucky, taking the game 72-61.

Clev. State aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Wednesday extended their overall winning streak to seven. They walked away with an 80-69 win over Robert Morris.

Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 19.4.

Youngstown State is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Clev. State, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 11-6.

Youngstown State came up short against Clev. State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 82-70. Can Youngstown State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.

  • Mar 07, 2024 - Clev. State 82 vs. Youngstown State 70
  • Feb 17, 2024 - Clev. State 81 vs. Youngstown State 73
  • Nov 29, 2023 - Youngstown State 94 vs. Clev. State 69
  • Feb 12, 2023 - Clev. State 81 vs. Youngstown State 78
  • Dec 29, 2022 - Youngstown State 85 vs. Clev. State 71
  • Jan 21, 2022 - Clev. State 64 vs. Youngstown State 61
  • Jan 09, 2022 - Clev. State 86 vs. Youngstown State 80
  • Dec 27, 2020 - Clev. State 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
  • Dec 26, 2020 - Clev. State 87 vs. Youngstown State 69
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Youngstown State 67 vs. Clev. State 55