Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Clev. State 11-6, Youngstown State 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Clev. State Vikings are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beeghly Center. The Penguins will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Wednesday, Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Kentucky, taking the game 72-61.

Clev. State aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Wednesday extended their overall winning streak to seven. They walked away with an 80-69 win over Robert Morris.

Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 19.4.

Youngstown State is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Clev. State, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 11-6.

Youngstown State came up short against Clev. State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 82-70. Can Youngstown State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.