Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Detroit 1-28, Youngstown State 21-9

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Youngstown State. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. Detroit took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Youngstown State, who comes in off a win.

Green Bay typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Youngstown State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 71-59 win over the Phoenix. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Youngstown State.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Detroit and the Raiders didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Titans took a 93-78 bruising from the Raiders. Detroit has not had much luck with the Raiders recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Penguins have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 1-28.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 29.4 rebounds per game. Given Youngstown State's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Youngstown State against the Titans when the teams last played back in January as the team secured a 105-64 victory. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or do the Titans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 19.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.