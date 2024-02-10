Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Green Bay 16-9, Youngstown State 18-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 1:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Beeghly Center. Green Bay has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Green Bay ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with an 81-76 win over the Colonials.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State also got the better of their opponent in overtime on Thursday. They walked away with a 97-85 win over the Panthers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Phoenix are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Penguins, they pushed their record up to 18-7 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Green Bay have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Green Bay took a serious blow against the Penguins when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 95-65. Can Green Bay avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.