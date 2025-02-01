Who's Playing
IUI Jaguars @ Youngstown State Penguins
Current Records: IUI 7-15, Youngstown State 13-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Youngstown State is 9-1 against IUI since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Youngstown State Penguins will play host again on Saturday to welcome the IUI Jaguars, where tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET at Beeghly Center. The Penguins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.
Youngstown State will head into Thursday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Friday (they won by 49) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Wright State 88-86. Having forecasted a close victory for the Penguins, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, IUI took a serious blow against Robert Morris on Thursday, falling 106-53. The Jaguars haven't had much luck with the Colonials recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, IUI struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.
Youngstown State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season. As for IUI, their loss dropped their record down to 7-15.
Youngstown State strolled past IUI in their previous matchup on January 1st by a score of 77-61. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or does IUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Youngstown State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUI.
- Jan 01, 2025 - Youngstown State 77 vs. IUI 61
- Jan 25, 2024 - Youngstown State 78 vs. IUI 50
- Jan 07, 2024 - Youngstown State 75 vs. IUI 65
- Feb 25, 2023 - Youngstown State 93 vs. IUI 79
- Jan 07, 2023 - Youngstown State 105 vs. IUI 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Youngstown State 74 vs. IUI 61
- Feb 03, 2022 - Youngstown State 61 vs. IUI 55
- Feb 20, 2021 - Youngstown State 77 vs. IUI 70
- Feb 19, 2021 - IUI 72 vs. Youngstown State 70
- Feb 01, 2020 - Youngstown State 91 vs. IUI 76