Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: IUI 7-15, Youngstown State 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Youngstown State is 9-1 against IUI since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Youngstown State Penguins will play host again on Saturday to welcome the IUI Jaguars, where tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET at Beeghly Center. The Penguins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Youngstown State will head into Thursday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Friday (they won by 49) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Wright State 88-86. Having forecasted a close victory for the Penguins, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, IUI took a serious blow against Robert Morris on Thursday, falling 106-53. The Jaguars haven't had much luck with the Colonials recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, IUI struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Youngstown State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season. As for IUI, their loss dropped their record down to 7-15.

Youngstown State strolled past IUI in their previous matchup on January 1st by a score of 77-61. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or does IUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUI.