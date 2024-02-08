Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Milwaukee 11-11, Youngstown State 17-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 8th at Beeghly Center. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while the Penguins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Milwaukee was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Jaguars on Sunday as the Panthers made off with a 87-67 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Youngstown State's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell to the Mastodons 82-78.

The Panthers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-11 record this season. As for the Penguins, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Milwaukee took a serious blow against the Penguins when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 87-58. Can Milwaukee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.