Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Youngstown State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Kentucky 42-25.

If Youngstown State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-6 in no time. On the other hand, N. Kentucky will have to make due with a 9-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: N. Kentucky 9-7, Youngstown State 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Youngstown State is heading back home. They and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. The Penguins have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Youngstown State is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering PFW just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 90-81 to the Mastodons.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky didn't have too much trouble with Green Bay on Saturday as they won 78-60. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Youngstown State's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-6. As for N. Kentucky, their win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Youngstown State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Youngstown State against N. Kentucky in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, as the squad secured an 82-52 victory. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or does N. Kentucky have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a slight 2-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.