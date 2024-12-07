Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Oakland 3-4, Youngstown State 4-5

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beeghly Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Oakland will head into Thursday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Saturday (they won by 33) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Wright State 66-64. Having forecasted a close victory for the Golden Grizzlies, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid win over Robert Morris on Wednesday, taking the game 72-58.

Oakland's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Youngstown State, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-5.

Oakland skirted past Youngstown State 70-67 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.

  • Jan 17, 2024 - Oakland 70 vs. Youngstown State 67
  • Dec 31, 2023 - Oakland 88 vs. Youngstown State 81
  • Jan 27, 2023 - Youngstown State 77 vs. Oakland 73
  • Jan 14, 2023 - Youngstown State 85 vs. Oakland 69
  • Feb 09, 2022 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Oakland 71
  • Jan 01, 2022 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 72
  • Mar 02, 2021 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 83
  • Jan 16, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
  • Jan 15, 2021 - Oakland 82 vs. Youngstown State 65
  • Feb 15, 2020 - Oakland 72 vs. Youngstown State 64