Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Oakland 3-4, Youngstown State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beeghly Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Oakland will head into Thursday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Saturday (they won by 33) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Wright State 66-64. Having forecasted a close victory for the Golden Grizzlies, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid win over Robert Morris on Wednesday, taking the game 72-58.

Oakland's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Youngstown State, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-5.

Oakland skirted past Youngstown State 70-67 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.