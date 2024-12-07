Who's Playing
Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Youngstown State Penguins
Current Records: Oakland 3-4, Youngstown State 4-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beeghly Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Oakland will head into Thursday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Saturday (they won by 33) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Wright State 66-64. Having forecasted a close victory for the Golden Grizzlies, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid win over Robert Morris on Wednesday, taking the game 72-58.
Oakland's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Youngstown State, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-5.
Oakland skirted past Youngstown State 70-67 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.
- Jan 17, 2024 - Oakland 70 vs. Youngstown State 67
- Dec 31, 2023 - Oakland 88 vs. Youngstown State 81
- Jan 27, 2023 - Youngstown State 77 vs. Oakland 73
- Jan 14, 2023 - Youngstown State 85 vs. Oakland 69
- Feb 09, 2022 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Oakland 71
- Jan 01, 2022 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Mar 02, 2021 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 83
- Jan 16, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oakland 82 vs. Youngstown State 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Oakland 72 vs. Youngstown State 64