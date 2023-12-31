Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Oakland 6-8, Youngstown State 10-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will stay at home for another game and welcome the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 2:30 p.m. ET on December 31st at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State will be strutting in after a victory while Oakland will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Thursday, the Penguins earned a 75-65 win over the Midshipmen. The over/under was set at 139.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Oakland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 75-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vikings. Oakland found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Even though they lost, Oakland were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Penguins' victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.3 points per game. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

Youngstown State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Oakland in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 77-73 win. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or does Oakland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.